Bashar says Soumya in squad for NZ tour for ‘experience’

Sports

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 04:15 pm

Related News

Bashar says Soumya in squad for NZ tour for ‘experience’

The southpaw has played 17 white-ball internationals in New Zealand and made two half-centuries. His T20I records in that country are respectable, striking at 154 and averaging 21.

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) included Soumya Sarkar in the white-ball squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand despite his poor recent numbers in limited-overs cricket. While many believe he is in the squad because of being in head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's good books, selector Habibul Bashar said prior experience of playing in New Zealand worked in his favour.

Soumya was given a couple of opportunities in the ODI series against New Zealand prior to the World Cup but the all-rounder failed to live up to the expectations, recording a duck in the solitary innings.

The southpaw has played 17 white-ball internationals in New Zealand and made two half-centuries. His T20I records in that country are respectable, striking at 154 and averaging 21.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I don't think it's necessary to talk about the coach's inputs. When we announce a team, everyone's inputs are taken. A cricketer cannot be called up based on only one person's input," Bashar said.

"We had to make some forced changes this time. [There is] no Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan is not available. So the number of experienced cricketers is very less. Generally we struggle in New Zealand. So we thought [it's better] to include someone who has played there before than try someone new," he added.

Soumya scored 436 runs in six first-class matches at an average of 48 in the recently-concluded National Cricket League (NCL). 

"He has some all-round ability. It's not that he has done very well in first-class cricket. But an average of 48 is not bad. We considered his all-round ability and prior experience of playing in New Zealand," he mentioned.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team / Soumya sarkar / Habibul Bashar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

34m | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

6h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

‘Furniture export climate not the best it can be’

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

29m | TBS Stories
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

1h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

19h | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

20h | TBS Economy