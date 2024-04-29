Joty and co visit school children in Sylhet to inspire the next generation

Nigar Sultana Joty was surrounded by students as the captain of the women's cricket team couldn't decide who to autograph. Such scenes were seen in several pictures sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday. However, the scenario of women's cricket in Bangladesh is not like this. But this can be a big advertisement for women's cricket in the country, Joty, Marufa Akter and Fahima Khatun must have felt it after going to three schools in Sylhet.

The Bangladesh-India T20 series is going on at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The first T20I of the five-match series was played on 28 April, in which Joty's team lost by 44 runs. Bangladesh did not practice on Monday. On this day, Joty, Marufa, and Fahima spent time with the students of three schools in Sylhet. Habibul Bashar, head of BCB's women's wing and former captain of the national team, was with them.

The likes of Joty and Marufa have been fighting for the country, and at times their performances have been an occasion for joy. Women's cricket has not been particularly developed in Bangladesh and many families are against giving their daughters to this sport, there are many other obstacles. Women's cricket has not yet spread to all levels of the country. The BCB, however, continues to try, starting from school cricket.

Joty spent time with students of three schools in Sylhet on Monday, this is also part of BCB's efforts. Three schools in Sylhet are also part of this effort. Ambarkhana Girls School, Blue Bird High School and College and Anand Niketan Girls School in Sylhet invited women cricketers from Bangladesh. Joty and co spent time playing cricket with the students of these three schools, signing autographs and taking pictures.

Habibul Bashar handed over the practice jerseys of the women's team to the principals of the three schools. "Joty enjoyed spending time with the students," he said.

Bashar also spoke about having a good time: "The schools invited us, we went there. I had a great time with the students along with the cricketers."

It was a campaign stating that women's cricket could be taken forward through such an initiative, Bashar said, "Basically it was a promotional visit. Students are invited to go there and we encourage them. Students saw the captain of Bangladesh up front and saw other cricketers. Seeing them will create an urge among them to become a cricketer and they will get inspiration."