Bangladesh win toss and bat in 1st Test against Pakistan as Yasir Ali handed his debut

Hello and welcome to a Test match morning. It's Bangladesh taking on Pakistan in Chattogram, for the first of two Tests. Pakistan have won the three T20Is on tour already.

Bangladesh's Yasir Ali has been handed his Test cap. There's a debut for Pakistan also in Abdullah Shafique.

Interesting story about Yasir Ali - who has been a strong domestic performer - has been in the Bangladesh Test squad for every Test series this year. He has taken six catches as a substitute fielder this year. Finally, he makes his Test debut.

Pakistan have already played a series under the World Test Championship. They drew 1-1 against West Indies in the Caribbean. But they will like their chances here and any scoreline that doesn't read 2-0 will be a disappointment for them. Their batting, which already consists of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, is further strengthened by the addition of Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam. However, unlike the hosts, they will depend on their fast bowlers - Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali - to get 20 wickets. The toss and teams should be out soon.. Stay tuned!

This Test will kick-start the second cycle of the World Test Championship for the hosts. Bangladesh are a depleted unit as Tamim and Shakib are ruled out due to injuries, while Mahmudullah announced his retirement, so the batting will be fairly inexperienced with a lot depending on Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim. But since they're playing at home the younger players must feel more comfortable coming into the game. The tracks here aid the spinners and Bangladesh have some quality in that department. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan will shoulder that responsibility with Abu Jayed heading the pace department.

Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 3 Mominul Haque (capt), 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Liton Das (wk), 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Abu Jayed, 10 Ebadot Hossain, 11 Saif Hassan

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Abid Ali, 3 Azhar Ali 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Fawad Alam, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Sajid Khan