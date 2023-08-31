Bangladesh bat first as Tamim makes debut

Bangladesh bat first as Tamim makes debut

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first even though there's a possibility of rain later in the day.

Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

Tanzid Hasan Tamim makes his international debut in place of Litton Das who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a viral fever as Bangladesh bat first in their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first even though there's a possibility of rain later in the day.

"We will bat first. Looks to me like a dry wicket. Hopefully, we can put the runs on the board. We know Sri Lanka are a very good team, we have to be at our best in batting, bowling, and fielding. We have got three seamers and three spinners in our squad," Shakib said at the toss.

Sheikh Mahedi has been given an opportunity in the playing XI while Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam will lead the pace attack. 

Mohammad Naim Sheikh will open the innings alongside Tamim.

Sri Lanka are playing with six batters, two all-rounders,  and three genuine bowlers.  

"We would have liked to bat first but it is a good toss to lose with rain around. The wicket should also assist us under lights. Even though we have four key players injured, the bases are well covered. Generally, I expect some turn here because there's a bit of tear in these wickets," Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the toss. 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

