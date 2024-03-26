When will One Piece Manga break Its hiatus silence? Chapter 1112 release date and time

Splash

Hindustan Times
26 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

When will One Piece Manga break Its hiatus silence? Chapter 1112 release date and time

One Piece fans are in for a treat! As the Egghead Arc draws to a close, the Straw Hats have been itching to get off the island and make their way to the land of the giants known as Elbaf.

Hindustan Times
26 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:32 pm
One Piece characters dressed for the Egghead arc. Photo: Screengrab
One Piece characters dressed for the Egghead arc. Photo: Screengrab

One Piece Manga has just released chapter 1111, but a period of silence looms. The latest installment, released on March 25, serves as the final chapter before Eiichiro Oda's ongoing manga takes a three-week hiatus. However, the pain of anime lovers doesn't stop there! After just two new chapters, the series will take another break, though thankfully shorter than the first. Check the release schedule.

When Will One Piece Manga return after hiatus?

One Piece fans are in for a treat! As the Egghead Arc draws to a close, the Straw Hats have been itching to get off the island and make their way to the land of the giants known as Elbaf. This week, the manga returns with a brand new chapter, and fans can look forward to Dory and Brogy embarking on an epic journey to the Kingdom of the Giants.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While Chapter 1111 just hit shelves in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17, Chapter 1112 will only be available in issue #21. That means you'll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on Chapter 1112, as it won't be available until April 21, 2024!

Earlier penning a very personal note to the fans, Eiichiro Oda said, "I'm taking a break!! And it's a total of three weeks. I know people will get excessively worried because of the latest events with Toriyama-sensei, but it's about my body."

One Piece Manga Chapter 1112 release date

One Piece Manga will break its three-week hiatus on April 21 with the release of chapter 1112. Check out the time zones.

  • 11:00 AM Eastern Time
  • 4:00 PM British Time
  • 5:00 PM European Time
  • 8:30 PM Indian Time
  • 11:00 PM Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1113-1114 release date

After the release of Chapter 1113, which will follow the normal weekly release schedule, the anime will take another week off before releasing Chapter 1114. This is because the weekly issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will go on break for Golden Week, so the anime will have an extra week off.

One Piece live-action season 2 update

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is back with Season 2 to keep fans engaged. The latest news comes from the star himself, MacKenzie Arata (Roronoa Zoro). In a roughly translated social media post, Arata revealed that he will be in the US shortly to begin filming on Season 2. Assuming there are no major timeline issues, fans can look forward to Season 2 of One Piece live-action on Netflix in the summer of 2025 or early fall of 2025.

Top News

One Piece / Hiatus / release date

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

14h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

59m | Videos
Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

2h | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

4h | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

5h | Videos