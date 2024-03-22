Oda seeks out the One Piece

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of 'One Piece,' is taking a three-week break to mourn Akira Toriyama, attend to his health, and ponder the essence of his series' main treasure.

He expressed on X/Twitter that this decision might stir up some concern but clarified it's a necessary pause. Oda reassured fans this break is for a bit of self-care, not due to illness, emphasising it's more about "self maintenance." He also hinted at using the time to dive into the mystery of the One Piece, stating it will be a busy period but not a cause for alarm.

This break follows a previous hiatus in 2022 for various professional commitments, highlighting the intense workload of manga creators. Oda encouraged fans to explore related Netflix series during this period.

