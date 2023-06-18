One Piece to stream on Netflix from August

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 04:56 pm

One Piece teaser trailer poster
One Piece teaser trailer poster

The trailer for the live-action adaptation of 'One Piece' on Netflix has been revealed at Netflix's Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. The new live action series will have eight episodes and will be available for streaming on Netflix from 31 August.

 One Piece fans would be delighted to know that Eiichiro Oda, the mind behind the original manga, is an executive producer in charge of the show and has worked closely with Netflix to make sure it stayed true to his ideas. 

Oda said, "If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch it until I'm satisfied."

One Piece is a popular Japanese manga which was then adapted as an anime in the early 2000's. 

The series follows the adventures of Luffy, a young man who aspires to become the king of pirates. Actors like Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar will be seen in lead roles.

 

One Piece / teaser trailer

