One Piece prequel centring on Ryuma coming to Netflix in January

It will be globally available to stream on Netflix, with Japanese viewers also able to watch it on Prime Video, and will feature veterans from the industry in order to ensure its quality

Image: Eiichiro Oda/SHUEISHA
Image: Eiichiro Oda/SHUEISHA

Twenty nine years after One Piece creator Eichiro Oda released his prequel one-shot manga, Monsters is finally getting an anime adaptation.

Set to be released in January 2024, the anime will explore the legend of Ryuma, a legendary, near mythical figure in the world of One Piece's history.

It will be globally available to stream on Netflix, with Japanese viewers also able to watch it on Prime Video, and will feature veterans from the industry in order to ensure its quality.

Known as the Sword God, Shimotsuki Ryuma features in the first ever story by Eichiro Oda when he was 19. The one shot, titled Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has often been believed to be connected to One Piece but despite multiple references, the connection was never confirmed until August 2023 when it was made official during the mangas Wano Arc.

The show will focus on Ryuma's most well known achievement, the slaying of a Dragon, and is set hundreds of years before the story of the Strawhat Pirates begins.

 

 

