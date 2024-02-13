Vidya Balan announces grand comeback of OG Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 01:27 pm

Vidya Balan in a scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Photo: Collected
Vidya Balan in a scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Photo: Collected

Vidya Balan is all set to make her comeback as OG Manjulika in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

She took to Twitter and shared the announcement video featuring her and Kartik Aaryan dancing to the iconic song Mere Dholna. 

Along with the video, she wrote, "Manjulika is coming back, this time with Rooh Baba." 

The tweet went viral in no time as the fans shared their excitement in the reply section.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, was released in 2007. 

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy was initially a box-office hit and later gained cult status. 

Due to its popularity, a sequel was released on 20 May 2022, with Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar and Tabu replacing Vidya Balan. Kiara Advani was also introduced as a new addition to the franchise. 

Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan / Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 / bollywood

