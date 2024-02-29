Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh confirm pregnancy, baby to arrive in September

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who married in 2018 after dating for six years, are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram and wrote their baby was arriving in September 2024.

Recently, a source had told The Week that Deepika is currently in her second trimester and is soon expected to make the official announcement. The couple has now confirmed the news.

Speculations started after she allegedly tried to hide her stomach on the 77th BAFTA red carpet in London. She donned a stunning shimmery saree and custom jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the awards ceremony.

In a statement given to Vogue Singapore in January 2024, Deepika expressed her anticipation for parenthood, saying, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family." She also reflected on her upbringing, emphasising the importance of staying grounded despite fame and money.

"In this industry, it's easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don't want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children."