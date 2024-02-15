Shah Rukh Khan: 'But I am brown enough to play the baddie'

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 03:20 pm

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan: 'But I am brown enough to play the baddie'

Shah Rukh Khan entertained guests at World Government Summit 2024, where he joked about playing 'the baddie' in a James Bond film.

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the speakers at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Apart from speaking about his rise to fame at the 11th edition of World Government Summit (WGS) at Madinat Jumeirah, the actor talked about how he would have loved to play the iconic British secret agent, James Bond, but cannot.

Everyone from Daniel Craig to Pierce Brosnan has played the fictional spy in the Bond film series.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During a session, titled The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, the actor joked about 'not being a legend', and said, when asked what his name was, "I am James Bond."

When asked if he would like to 'play Bond', Shah Rukh said, "I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie."

The actor then went to speak about his acting career of 33 years, as well as his stardom. Asked why he didn't cross over to Hollywood, the actor was quoted as saying in a report by Gulfnews.com, "I know many people from the American and the English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean."

Anil Kapoor went on play the said role in the 2008 film, which was directed by Danny Boyle and went on to win eight of the 10 awards at the 2009 Oscars.

The actor was last in Dunki, which was released in December 2023. Before that, Shah Rukh was seen in back-to-back action films – Pathaan and Jawaan. Both the films were two of the biggest box office hits of 2023.

 

Shah Rukh Khan / bollywood / James Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

6h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

5h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

5h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Foreign currency transactions thru cards soar amid cash dollar shortage

Foreign currency transactions thru cards soar amid cash dollar shortage

23m | Videos
330 people including BGP members are returning to Myanmar

330 people including BGP members are returning to Myanmar

1h | Videos
Pets lead to 40 divorce cases in Kuwait

Pets lead to 40 divorce cases in Kuwait

2h | Videos
The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

3h | Videos