‘Thunderbolts’ to be directed by Jake Schreier

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 10:30 am

Jake Schreier, who has directed films like Robot & Frank and episodes of TV shows including Jim Carrey's Kidding, Dave, and Minx, has been hired to direct Thunderbolts

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The popular Marvel super villain squad - Thunderbolts is getting their own film and it has lined up a few key talents already.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that filmmaker Jake Schreier, who has directed films like Robot & Frank and episodes of TV shows including Jim Carrey's Kidding, Dave, and Minx, has been hired to direct Thunderbolts. 

Schrier is also known for directing music videos of Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

Following his stints on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel veteran Eric Pearson is writing the script.

The premise of the film is unknown, however, it is said to focus on a squad of villains who are sent on government-assigned missions. 

According to sources, Marvel has been in contact with a number of people who are already part of the MCU to ensure that they keep an opening in their schedules for next summer.

