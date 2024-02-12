Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman officially enter the MCU in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

It's time for Marvels iconic frenemy duo of Deadpool and Wolverine to finally hit the big screen together, to the jubilation of fans around the world.

Revealed during the Superbowl yesterday (11 February), Marvel Studios highly anticipated trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" will feature Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their iconic roles as Deadpool and Wolverine.

Various reports and leaks have also suggested a slew of high-profile cameos and supporting roles, including Taylor Swift who was spotted Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

After the initial reveal, Reynolds shared the trailer on Instagram, humorously calling it the "mercury in retrograde of Marvel Phases."

He also celebrated the end of filming for the sequel, giving thanks and gratitude to the cast and crew, which faced delays from the actors' strike in 2023.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" will be the introduction of the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the rights to incorporate Deadpool and other X-Men characters.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to hit theatres on July 26.