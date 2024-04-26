Nestle denies 'double standard' on baby food in poorer countries

World+Biz

AFP
26 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:41 pm

Related News

Nestle denies 'double standard' on baby food in poorer countries

In a report published last week, Swiss NGO Public Eye said that "two of the best-selling baby-food brands marketed by Nestle in low- and middle-income countries contain high levels of added sugar, while such products are sugar free in its home country, Switzerland."

AFP
26 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 04:41 pm
A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Nestle denied Thursday that it was applying any "double standard" after an NGO accused the Swiss food giant of selling baby food with high levels of added sugar in low-income countries but not in wealthier nations.

"There is no double standard," the company said in a statement. "We apply the same nutrition, health and wellness principles everywhere."

In a report published last week, Swiss NGO Public Eye said that "two of the best-selling baby-food brands marketed by Nestle in low- and middle-income countries contain high levels of added sugar, while such products are sugar free in its home country, Switzerland."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nestle, which owns infant milk brands including Laboratoire Guigoz and Nestle Nidal, said its formula for babies under 12 months of age do not contain added sugars. It said it has been phasing out added sugars worldwide in "growing up milks" for children older than one year.

"Our range of cereals for infants and young children are available with and without added sugars in many parts of the world -- in Europe as well as in markets in Asia, Latin America, and North America," the company said.

More added sugar in Nestlé's Nido, Cerelac in Bangladesh, other Asian countries compared to Western markets

"We are continuing to roll out options with no added sugar, and our ambition is to have these available everywhere we offer infant and nutrition products," it said.

In its report, Public Eye cited the Cerelac brand of flour-based cereals for six-month-olds, which it said had more than five grams of sugar per portion in Ethiopia and six grams in Thailand while it had none in Germany or Britain.

Published the day before Nestle's annual general meeting, the report added to the pressure the company was already facing from the ShareAction NGO and activist shareholders who demanded a vote on the health impact of Nestle products.

The motion failed, but it forced company executives to address the issue at the AGM.

Bangladesh to investigate effects of added sugar in Nestlé's baby foods on children

Public Eye's report also came on top of warnings by French regulators about contamination of Nestle-branded mineral waters in France.

The flow of negative news "is raising concerns among shareholders," Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Vontobel, said in a commentary.

Patrik Schwendimann, an analyst at the Zurich cantonal bank, said "investor sentiment towards Nestle has not been this low in more than 25 years".

Top News

Nestle / Nestle Switzerland / Baby food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

11m | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

7h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

7h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

20h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

19h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

21h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

21h | Videos