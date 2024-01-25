Deadpool 3 wraps up: Ryan Reynolds bleeds, Hugh Jackman says 'time to shave'

25 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:25 pm

Deadpool 3 will unite Ryan Reynolds' titular character with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, which returns to screens eight years after Logan

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Photo: Collected

Announcing a wrap on Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 after a delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ryan Reynolds said he is grateful that he got a chance to make a movie with "my closest pals."

 Directed by Shawn Levy and also starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the film will see Ryan reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson.

Ryan shared a shooting update on his official Instagram account on Wednesday. "The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect," he wrote in the caption.

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th," the actor concluded the caption of a picture of the superhero's spandex costume.

Hugh Jackman also took to his Instagram handle to share a Reel of him in the makeup chair.

He wrote in the caption, "What a ride! I've loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you're reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn't have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can't come soon enough. Time to shave."

Deadpool 3, picked as the most anticipated film of 2024 by IMDb, will see Hugh Jackman return as the fan-favourite Wolverine. The actor, who played the adamantium-clawed mutant on screen for 17 years, bid adieu to the character with 2016's Logan. Wolverine dies at the end of the James Mangold directorial. Ryan previously said the third part of Deadpool will be set before the events of Logan, which was set in the year 2029.

Shawn and Ryan have previously worked on Free Guy and The Adam Project.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Deadpool 3 will now release in US theatres on July 26, as opposed to its earlier scheduled date of May 3.

The film also marks the anti-hero's entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019.

Deadpool / Deadpool 3 / Hugh Jackman divorce / Ryan Reynolds / Marvel

