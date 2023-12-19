Marvel Studios parts ways with Jonathan Majors after guilty verdict for assaulting ex-girlfriend

19 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” introduced Jonathan Majors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conquerer. Photo: Collected
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” introduced Jonathan Majors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conquerer. Photo: Collected

Marvel Studios has parted ways with actor Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty by a New York jury of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute, Variety reported.

Majors first played a version of the villain Kang in the season finale of the 2021 Disney+ series Loki.

The incident that led to the trial involved a domestic dispute in March, between Majors and his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors had previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

Majors, since his arrest, has been dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company. He is neither involved with the Protagonist Pictures film The Man in My Basement.' Further, the US Army pulled an ad campaign that featured the actor, and so did the Texas Rangers baseball team. Other projects involving Majors that remain in a state of uncertainty include Spike Lee's Da Understudy' for Amazon and the Dennis Rodman film 48 Hours in Vegas for Lionsgate. 

Majors faced four misdemeanour charges for misdemeanour assault, aggravated assault and harassment. Ultimately, he was convicted of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, according to The Guardian. However, the actor was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment. His sentencing is scheduled for February 6, 2024. The actor faces up to one year in prison or probation.

While Majors was present in the New York City courtroom during the proceedings, he did not testify. The New York Times reported that on December 5, Jabbari testified that she was assaulted by Majors in the backseat of a car during the dispute. Prosecutors claimed the incident took place after Jabbari noticed a romantic text message someone had sent him on his phone.

Prosecutors claimed during closing arguments that Majors "didn't hesitate to use physical violence" against Jabbari. He allegedly twisted her right arm behind her back and then "struck a blow" to her head. Majors' attorney alleged that the accusations are "fake" and that Jabbari was the aggressor.

