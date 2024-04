The trailer for the much anticipated Marvel movie, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is finally here, giving viewers a glimpse into what to expect from the movie.

It has revealed the antagonist, Cassandra Nova, a character with telekinetic and telepathic powers, who will be played by Emma Corrin.

The trailer gives a glimpse at the pair, Deadpool and Wolverine, joining forces. The movie is set to be released on 26 July 2024.