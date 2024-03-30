Kristen Stewart will 'never do' a Marvel movie unless Greta Gerwig asks her

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 11:59 am

Related News

Kristen Stewart will 'never do' a Marvel movie unless Greta Gerwig asks her

Kristen Stewart said that she is not sure if she would ever see herself in a Marvel movie because it feels ‘algorithmic’ and almost like a nightmare.

Hindustan Times
30 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 11:59 am
Kristen Stewart. Photo: Collected
Kristen Stewart. Photo: Collected

Kristen Stewart is sharing her thoughts on starring in a Marvel movie in the near future.

In a new interview with the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the actor shared that she cannot do something that is so controlled by the system and the algorithm but kept a special condition if ever she considers the offer. It would have to be Greta Gerwig as the director to really make her take up a Marvel project. 

During her appearance at the podcast, Kristen said: "I will likely never do a Marvel movie… it sounds like a nightmare, actually. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn't happen. And so therefore, what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it. So likely not.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kristen further added that if ever she does sign a project under Marvel, it would have to be on the condition that the director is Greta Gerwig. "But maybe the world changes, that's what I'm saying. How could I tell you no when maybe one day … if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it," she said.

Greta Gerwig is the Academy Award-nominated writer-director behind last year's Barbie. She also directed Lady Bird and Little Women.

Kristen recently premiered two of her films, Love Me and Love Lies Bleeding, at the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival. She was also awarded with the Visionary Award at the same festival.

Kristen Stewart / Marvel / Greta Gerwig

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

3h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

3h | Videos
AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

1h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

17h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos