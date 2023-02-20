Tariq Anam Khan, Shomi Kaiser win accolades amongst others in 21st CJFB Performance Awards 

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:23 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 17 February, the Cultural Journalist Forum of Bangladesh- CJFB organized the '21st Performance Awards' ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon . Various artists won accolades in the event including prominent actor and director Tariq Anam Khan who won a lifetime achievement award. Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Information and Broadcasting was present as the chief guest for the occasion.

Apart from the stalwart Tariq Anam Khan, popular musician Baby Nazneen and actors Shomi Kaiser and Purnima were also awarded with special honours. Journalist Morshed Noman and event organizer Swapan Chowdhury also won accolades on the night.

At the event, artists and crews were awarded for the best performances of 2021 across film, television, music and digital platforms. Singer Baby Nazneen, actors Mehazabien Chowdhury, Tanzin Tisha, Sajal and Dighi also performed on CJFB's brightly illuminated stage.

