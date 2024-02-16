Tariq Anam: Evolving with the times

Beginning his career in the golden era of Bangladeshi cinema, Tariq Anam Khan has established himself as a versatile performer. The actor is still going strong to this day with regular appearances in dramas and films. He recently acted in the film 'Oshomoy', directed by Kajal Arefin Ome, which is available on the OTT platform Bongo.

Anam plays a supporting character in the movie - a working father trying his hardest to support his family, especially his daughter, through thick and thin.

"I chose to be a part of Oshomoy not necessarily for its story," said Anam. "My relationship and past experience with Ome was what motivated me to embrace the role. Later, I also grew fond of the narrative, especially fascinated by its depiction of a regular family's struggles and their bond," he added.

Tariq Anam doesn't mind taking on supporting roles. He focuses on the essence of the story and the depth of characters, aiming to bring out the truth in every narrative through his acting.

His personal story mirrors the simplicity and resilience of the characters he plays. Coming from a modest background, Tariq faced numerous obstacles on his way to becoming an actor.

Theatre was his starting point, where he not only refined his acting skills but also expanded his understanding of character and story.

"Back when I began, there was no cable TV, so theatre was the sole platform where I could truly flourish. I've always put in the effort to excel in the roles I was given," he shared.

Back in the day, acting wasn't enough for a secure life. Yet, his father's belief in his talent pushed him to follow his passion. As the entertainment industry grew, Tariq skillfully adjusted and adapted to the evolving entertainment landscape.

OTT platforms have become a buzz in the industry. It has the demographic divided as to what implication these platforms bring. Tariq sees the emergence of OTT as something positive.

"Change is inevitable, and we should embrace it more openly," opined the veteran actor. "Theatre was there before TV and cinemas, and even now, none of these platforms can surpass the importance of theatre in my eyes."

"Similarly, I believe, OTT will not make cable tv or cinema halls obsolete. Rather they just offer more platforms to nurture different contents," he added.

