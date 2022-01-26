Toffee Star Search ready to woo us with talent from around the country

Popular actor and director Tariq Anam Khan, actor Chanchal Chowdhury, and actress Dilara Hanif Purnima are on the seats as the judges. Photo: Courtesy

Digital Entertainment Platform Toffee is hosting the country's biggest talent hunt show 'Toffee Star Search'. The reality show has already found its top nine talents after undergoing a rigorous search process. The show airs every Thursday and Friday at 9pm on RTV and is also available on Toffee.

Besides the contestants, one of the main attractions of this competition is its three judges. Popular actor and director Tariq Anam Khan, actor Chanchal Chowdhury, and actress Dilara Hanif Purnima are on the seats as the judges.

Recently, the three judges of Toffee Star Search spoke to The Business Standard at the set of Film Valley in Dhamrai, near Dhaka. They talked about diverse subjects related to the competitors and the contest.

Tariq Anam Khan said, "We have seen a lot of competitions outside the country. There are competitions where people showcase different kinds of talent. This is just like that. It is not limited to songs, dances or comedy.

This competition showcases different types of talent. Everyone can now see the talent our country has. And the biggest thing about this competition is that the organisers will help the contestants move forward by nurturing them for a few years. That is why we are enjoying our work so much."

For the first time actor Chanchal Chowdhury is working as a judge in such a competition. Regarding this new experience he said, "I am new in this but Tariq Bhai has served as a judge in various competitions. So did Purnima. It was through this competition that I began my journey as a judge. I would not believe the massive talent our young boys and girls have if I didn't work as a judge here.

There is a dearth of art and literature in our country. These are not commonly practiced in families. But I am very optimistic about this competition as I observed that few families still encourage their kids to chase their artistic dreams. One day these contestants might hold important positions in the art and literature sectors of our country."

A few days ago, Tariq Anam Khan, Chanchal Chowdhury and Purnima selected the best nine talents among many participants. The organisers informed that prizes worth one crore are waiting for these talented individuals.

The contestants range from first graders to Guinness World Records holders, thus there are people of all ages involved.

The top nine talents of the show are: Eshan Dey (music), Konok Karmokar (freestyle football), Humayra Hossain Tuktuki (dance), Mohima Dev Thrayee (music), Arjun Sutradhar and Haripada Sutradhar (instrumental music), Prantik Deb (dance), Jannatul Mawa (acting), Prince Mahfuz (music) and Prithviraj Ranjan Nath (beatboxing).

Another judge of the talent hunt, Purnima said, "It is a diverse competition. Competitors came here with various skills, including dancing, singing, drumming, playing tabla, beat boxing, playing football and so on. And we are enjoying it a lot. It is really difficult to say who will win the competition as no one is less than the other."

Meanwhile, Abdul Mukit Ahmed the director of digital services of Banglalink, shared, "I believe that the top nine contestants will inspire other talents of Bangladesh".

Toffee is one of the premium video streaming platforms in Bangladesh. Their journey started on 8 November, 2019. This is different from any other video streaming app in the country because Toffee's content is accessible to everyone from any network for absolutely free.