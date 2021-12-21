'Mridha vs Mridha' to hit screens Friday

'Mridha vs Mridha', was premiered at the Blockbuster Cinema in the capital's Jamuna Future Park on Monday, and will be released in Bangladesh cinemas on December 24.

Directed by Rony Bhowmick, the film has dialogues and screenplay by Raihan Khan. The cast includes Tariq Anam Khan, Siam Ahmed and Nova Firoz.

Rony said, "We did what we thought was necessary to present through this film. 'Mridha vs Mridha' is a story worth watching with family."

"As an artiste, I have done this work out of responsibility towards the society and family," he added.

Actress Nova said, "Hopefully, 'Mridha vs Mridha' will delight the audience enough to bring them back to the cinema halls. I invite everyone to watch this film in halls."

Siam is equally optimistic about this movie. "Viewers will know that every family story film can be fascinating."

'Mridha Vs Mridha' will be released on December 24 in 44 cinemas across the country. And later It will be available on Toffee app.

The background score of this film has been composed by Emon Saha and the mixing was done by Jeremy Howard from the US.