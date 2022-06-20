Ranbir Kapoor's fierce look from 'Shamshera' compared to Yash's look in KGF Ch 2

Many fans felt the bearded look of Ranbir was similar to Yash’s look in the Kannada blockbuster franchise KGF. “This has such Rocky Bhai from KGF vibes,” wrote one fan. However, several other fans wrote that Ranbir will outdo Yash in this look and make it his own"

Ranbir Kapoor in &quot;Shamshera left), Yash in KGF Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera left), Yash in KGF Chapter 2. Photo: Collected

The leaked poster of Ranbir Kapoor in his fierce look from his upcoming film "Shamshera," has caught the attention of the netizens. 

The film is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British

The poster shows Ranbir in a long flowing beard, holding an axe. It got fans excited with many applauding Ranbir's different look
Despite the sudden leak of Ranbir's first look from the film, director Karan Malhotra said that he's happy that Ranbir's fans "are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

Earlier today, the poster was shared by Alia Bhatt. "Now that's a hot morning... I mean... good morning," she captioned the post. 

The text at the bottom of the poster says "dacoit by profession, free by nature." These same lines were uttered by Ranbir in the film's official teaser, released in February. 
Several fans commented how the look is so far from Ranbir's usual 'chocolate boy' look. One comment read, "I always speculated whether Ranbir who has a chocolate boy type pampering able to mould himself as a dacoit.. but this looks so real. He has inherited acting."
Many fans felt the bearded look of Ranbir was similar to Yash's look in the Kannada blockbuster franchise KGF. "This has such Rocky Bhai from KGF vibes," wrote one fan. However, several other fans wrote that Ranbir will outdo Yash in this look and make it his own.
The film has been described as a period action-drama film, which will apparently see Ranbir play a double role as both the titular character and his son. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy. Shamshera is set to release on 22 July.
 

