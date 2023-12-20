Mobarak Nama: Mosharraf Karim dons the lawyer's cape this time around

Mosharraf Karim in &quot;Mobarak Nama.&quot; Photo: Courtesy
Mosharraf Karim in "Mobarak Nama." Photo: Courtesy

The trailer of Mosharraf Karim lead 'Mobarak Nama' was released earlier this month, causing quite a stir among audiences. 

Mosharraf Karim fans believe the actor will be delivering yet another hit. Multiple outlets have reported the actor has masterfully portrayed the role of Mobarak, skillfully bringing forth the character's personality, intellect, and blending those with his own versatile acting prowess. 

"The character of Mobarak is of a lawyer who used to be very successful but he suddenly left the profession voluntarily because of an unintentional mistake," said the director  Golam Sohrab Dodul.

"However, a sudden and tumultuous event shakes him to the core. The incident impacts him so profoundly that he willingly returns as a lawyer; despite knowing he has very little chance to win cases stemming from these kinds of incidents," Dodul added.

Mosharraf Karim has not only been lighting up local screens playing versatile characters, but also regularly engages in projects beyond the country's borders. 

Extending his streak of international projects, 'Mobarak Nama' is set to release on 21 December on the Kolkata based OTT platform 'Hoichoi.' The series is directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Dodul.

Mosharraf is also nothing short of excited about his role. He, too, finds the character multi-layered and interesting.

"The character of Mobarak is definitely one of the best characters I have portrayed on screen," said Mosharraf. "Many have expressed their enthusiasm after watching the trailer, and social media is abuzz with reactions, which truly inspired me.  I can say that viewers will be pleased with the unfolding of Mobarak's story, and they'll want to see more of such characters in the future," he added.

The entire production took a year to finish. In the series, Mosharraf is joined by a talented ensemble cast including Shabnam Faria, Nawrin Hasan Khan Jenny, Shahnaz Sumi, Sayed Shaon and others. 

"Through this series, I don't aim to change anyone's behaviour or educate society on what should be done. I simply want to portray how men and women are treated differently in society, even when it comes to similar issues," said Dodul. 

 

