Guns and Gulaabs sequel announced

All those who watched Raj and DK's dramatic web series Guns and Gulaabs, may be in for a surprise if they find Rajkummar Rao's Paana Tipu not being dead, as shown at the end of the show.

Netflix has announced season 2 of the successful web show and the teaser hints that not just Paana Tipu but Chaar Cut Atmaram, too, may be back.

Netflix shared the Guns and Gulaabs 2 announcement with a video clip on Instagram. It was shared with the caption: "Khali haath nahi, Guns & Gulaabs ka naya season leke aaye hain (we are not back empty-handed, we have brought the second season of Guns and Gulaabs) #GunsAndGulaabs Season 2 is coming only on Netflix!"

The graphic clip shows silhouettes of all the lead actors like Paana Tipu (Rajkummar Rao), Narcotics officer Arjun (Dulquer Salmaan), Chaar Cut Atmaram (Gulshan Devaiah), Jugnu Ganchi (Adarsh Gourav), Chandralekha (TJ Bhanu Parvathimurthy) and late Satish Kaushik (Ganchi). A song "badla bhi mujhko to lena padega (I will have to take revenge)" plays in the background, confirming that the characters will be back for revenge.

The first season had ended with Paana Tipu dying in the lap of Chandralekha, Atmaram showing a slight movement in his body despite being killed by Tipu and Ganchi killing his bed-ridden father.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adarsh Gourav had opened up about the scene in which Rajkummar's Tipu comes to him to ask for work. It was exactly the opposite of the scenario in The White Tiger in which Adarsh played Rajkummar's driver. "When I found out that Raj bhai is doing the show, I realized that it's actually the opposite of what we did in The White Tiger. It was very fascinating," he said about the particular scene.