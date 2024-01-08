Jenny: All I want to do is put out good work

Despite being involved in the media since her childhood, it was only last year that Nawrin Hasan Khan Jenny truly stepped into the limelight with her roles in Shyamakabbo and Mobarak Nama

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nawrin Hasan Khan Jenny, a familiar face in the entertainment industry in Bangladesh, has been around for a considerable time. Last year, she featured in two major projects: the film 'Shyamakabbo' and the Hoichoi courtroom drama 'Mobarak Nama', which was released in December, after a brief sabbatical. 

'Mobarak Nama' saw Jenny take on an antagonistic role. She was pitted against the protagonist, Mosharraf Karim, as a ruthless lawyer hell bent on winning. The series was quite well received.

"The character was really challenging for me to portray. Not that I don't like a little challenge," said Jenny.

"I play the opposite of the protagonist, so one could say that it is an antagonistic role, but she is not necessarily the villain of the story. Being an acclaimed law practitioner with great self esteem and self respect, she just hates losing. So she comes off as really ruthless and aggressive, but she has no villainous intention," Jenny added.

Jenny's involvement in the industry dates back to her childhood. She began her career modestly, modeling for commercials at a young age, quickly becoming a recognisable face and receiving numerous offers for various projects. 

Jenny attributes her successful leap into mainstream media to her father's encouragement. While most people expect parental support, having parents who actively nurture their child's career, recognising and fostering a latent talent, is a rarity. 

"Everybody's good at doing something. I used to be a good student and I had a very good reputation for being the ideal child," she reminisced. "But when it came to acting, even if it meant acting without saying much, my father saw a spark in me. He told me to light that spark ablaze, because he believed that it would make me stand out from the rest. And so I followed that path and here I am," she added.

Jenny navigated her career in the entertainment industry relatively smoothly, thanks to her early connections. From a young age, she was surrounded by friends destined for the glamour world and had ties with many media figures. 

She focused on her acting skills to leave a lasting impression instead of instant stardom. Jenny believes that her portrayal of characters is key to being memorable. 

She aims to stand out, instead of aspiring to be instantly recognisable and part of the elite top 1% of performers.

"I honestly don't have any such ambition," Jenny expresses humbly. "All I want to do is put out good work which the audience will love. I understand that many come into the industry trying to make a name for themselves as one of the top," she said.

"I am happy doing what I am doing and where I am. It won't be bad if I did become one of the elites but that is not an ambition or a goal for me; nor was it ever," she concluded.

 

