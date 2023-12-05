Jenny’s debut web series

One of the most talked about and popular actresses of Bangladesh, Nowrin Hasan Khan Jenny, made her debut in the world of web series recently. The series is titled 'Mobarak Nama'. It was directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul and was written by Abdullah Al Muktadir. The series will be released in 'Hoichoi' on 21 December.

"Dodul is a talented filmmaker," said Jenny about acting in the web series. "He has been preparing for a long time on this series. All in all I am very satisfied with working in my first ever web series. I am confident that the audience will like it once it is advertised. And I would really like to thank Hoichoi and the director for giving me an excellent opportunity to work on the series." she added.

Jenny will be playing the role of a lawyer in 'Mobarak Nama'. She had also acted in a movie named 'Shyamakabbo', directed by Badrul Anam Saud. The movie will be released at the start of 2024. Nowrin Hasan Khan Jenny is also a regular TV drama.