Jenny’s debut web series

Splash

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 04:36 pm

Related News

Jenny’s debut web series

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 04:36 pm
Jenny’s debut web series

One of the most talked about and popular actresses of Bangladesh, Nowrin Hasan Khan Jenny, made her debut in the world of web series recently. The series is titled 'Mobarak Nama'. It was directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul and was written by Abdullah Al Muktadir. The series will be released in 'Hoichoi' on 21 December.
"Dodul is a talented filmmaker," said Jenny about acting in the web series. "He has been preparing for a long time on this series. All in all I am very satisfied with working in my first ever web series. I am confident that the audience will like it once it is advertised. And I would really like to thank Hoichoi and the director for giving me an excellent opportunity to work on the series." she added.
Jenny will be playing the role of a lawyer in 'Mobarak Nama'. She had also acted in a movie named 'Shyamakabbo', directed by Badrul Anam Saud. The movie will be released at the start of 2024. Nowrin Hasan Khan Jenny is also a regular TV drama.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hoichoi / Series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

3h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

8h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

2h | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

4h | TBS Economy
Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

3h | TBS Entertainment
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

5h | TBS Economy