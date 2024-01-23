Mosharraf Karim steals the show with Hubba

On 19 January, Kolkata-based director Bratya Basu's film 'Hubba' was released in cinemas across Bangladesh and Kolkata. The director himself penned the story of this much-anticipated gangster film.

In the leading role, Bangladesh's renowned actor Mosharraf Karim delivered a stellar performance, drawing audiences to the 63 theaters across Bangladesh where Hubba has been released.

Karim, who is usually seen in romantic or protagonist roles, switched sides and played the antagonist in Hubba, a fact that served as a major pull for audiences who are not used to seeing the actor in such roles. Despite the film's conventional narrative, it was Karim's acting brilliance that overshadowed any shortcomings in the storyline.

The storyline revolves around the Hooghly-based notorious gangster Shyamal Das and spans from 1975 to 2005. The film does a great job in portraying Karim in Shyamal Das' gritty criminal self. It grazes over the narrative of Hubba going up the ladder from being a street goon to a feared gangster all over the city of Hooghly.

Karim's dialogue delivery in a pure West Bengal accent, scenes which his Bangladeshi fans are not accustomed to seeing, was impeccably done. As the film progresses and the legend of Hubba grows, the cat-and-mouse chase between the local police, spearheaded by actor Indraneil Sengupta, and Karim's Hubba provide for some much-needed adrenaline.

The highlight of the film has to be the interrogation scene between the actors from two Benglas, where Indraneil was being his ruthless police officer self and Karim's Hubba responded in his usual abusive and sarcastic tone.

The supporting ensemble, spearheaded by the veteran Indraneil, complemented the film well, balancing their performances to highlight Karim's lead role. Hubba breaks the mold of Kolkata's typical indoor-centric filmmaking with its engaging plot, captivating audiences and marking it as a standout international production that elevates Karim's stature as a Bangladeshi actor.

Key performances by Paulami Basu, Shravani Das, and Soumik Halder added depth to the film, contributing to its charm. Post-release, accolades for Mosharraf Karim poured in from both Bengals, with many attributing potential commercial success to his acting finesse.