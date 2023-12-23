Mosharraf Karim's Hubba trailer released

The trailer of Mosharraf Karim's upcoming crime-thriller film Hubba has been released. Directed by Bratya Basu, Mosharraf will have Indraneil Sengupta as his co-star. The release date is yet to be announced.

The two-minute-long trailer offers a closer glimpse of Mosharraf as the antagonist Hubba in his gritty criminal self. It grazes over the narrative of Hubba going up the ladder from being a street goon to a feared gangster all over the city of Hooghly.

Mosharraf is seen delivering dialogues in a West Bengal accent, scenes which his Bangladeshi fans are not accustomed to seeing. The trailer also had scenes of Hubba being hunted down by the police, ending with an interrogation scene between Mosharraf and Indraneil.

The movie Hubba portrays the dramatic life and turbulent journey of Hubba Shyamal, a notorious criminal whose presence loomed larger over the city of Hooghly. His story unfolds against a backdrop of crime and the underworld.