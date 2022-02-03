Maria Nur expecting first child

Splash

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 02:38 pm

Related News

Maria Nur expecting first child

Maria tied the knot with Saiful 11 years ago, on 15 June, 2011

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 02:38 pm
Maria Nur expecting first child. Photo: Facebook
Maria Nur expecting first child. Photo: Facebook

Maria Nur, best known for cricket show hosting, is expecting first child with her husband Saiful Alam Zulfikar.

The actor shared the news through her verified Facebook account.

Sharing a dreamy picture alongside her husband, Maria captioned the post, "An adventure is about to begin. Being promoted to a Mother."

Maria paired a blue gown with a flower crown and kept her hair open with loose curls in the picture.

Maria tied the knot with Saiful 11 years ago, on 15 June 2011.

She was last seen on a cricket-based show titled "Straight Drive'' in T-Sports. 
The actor has also garnered immense praise for her performance in Mostafa Sarwar Farooki directed web series "Ladies and Gentleman."

Maria Nur / pregnancy / Actor / anchor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

5h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

6h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

13m | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

18m | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

1h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city