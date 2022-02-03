Maria Nur expecting first child

Maria Nur, best known for cricket show hosting, is expecting first child with her husband Saiful Alam Zulfikar.

The actor shared the news through her verified Facebook account.

Sharing a dreamy picture alongside her husband, Maria captioned the post, "An adventure is about to begin. Being promoted to a Mother."

Maria paired a blue gown with a flower crown and kept her hair open with loose curls in the picture.

Maria tied the knot with Saiful 11 years ago, on 15 June 2011.

She was last seen on a cricket-based show titled "Straight Drive'' in T-Sports.

The actor has also garnered immense praise for her performance in Mostafa Sarwar Farooki directed web series "Ladies and Gentleman."