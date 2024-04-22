Top BBC news anchor resigns after sex photos furore

Europe

AFP
22 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 09:28 pm

Huw Edwards has been the face of the BBC for decades. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP
Huw Edwards has been the face of the BBC for decades. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Veteran news anchor Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC on Monday on "medical advice", the broadcaster said, nine months after he become embroiled in a scandal over sexually explicit images involving a teenager.

Edwards, 62, had been the BBC's lead presenter in key events, such as the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but was suspended in July 2023 when allegations first emerged.

"Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC," the broadcaster said in a statement.

"After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don't believe it appropriate to comment further."

Earlier this year the BBC apologised to the family of the man who the broadcaster said Edwards had paid for sexually explicit pictures when he was a teenager.

As the accusations became front-page news last July, Edwards' wife Vicky Flind said the father-of-five was "suffering from serious mental health issues" and had been admitted to hospital.

The man's family had complained to the BBC about Edwards in May 2023.

But it was only two months later, when The Sun tabloid was ready to publish a story detailing the allegations, that senior leaders were informed of the issue, according to a report commissioned by the broadcaster.

The family said the man, a teenager when he had worked with Edwards, had used the money to fuel a crack cocaine addiction.

However the man, whose identity has never been given, has dismissed those allegations as "rubbish".

Edwards himself has not publicly commented.

Police have said they found no evidence a criminal offence had been committed.

The scandal dominated Britain's news bulletins and newspapers when it broke last year.

The BBC's public brand has been built on public trust but the broadcaster has been rocked in recent years by scandals which saw some big names revealed as serial sex offenders.

