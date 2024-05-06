Bernard Hill, veteran actor best known for Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, dies at 79

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

Bernard Hill, veteran actor best known for Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, dies at 79

Bernard Hill is survived by his wife Barbara Hill and son Gabriel. He was last seen in the Hollywood film Forever Now.

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 01:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bernard Hill, known for his iconic role as Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic passed died at the age of 79. The late Vetran actor had an illustrious career in films, television and theatre. Scottish folk musician Barbara Dickson shared the news about Bernard's demise on Twitter.

Barabara took to her handle and tweeted, "It's with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x #bernardhill."

Fans expressed remorse after knowing about the veteran actor's death. Cinephiles poured in tribute praising his performances in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings. Many users lauded his depiction of a complex character like Yosser Hughes in the British miniseries Boys from the Blackstuff. The late actor's acting prowess as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings was also revered by fans.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A fan tweeted, "RIP #BernardHill everybody is referring to his brilliant role in boys from the black stuff but I thought he was sublime in Wolf Hall as the Duke of Norfolk. Such a great actor." Another fan wrote, "Rest in peace Bernard Hill. Many were your wonderful performances, and the inspiration you brought to the world cannot be understated. Rest in the halls of your fathers, in whose mighty company you shall not know shame."

Bernard played the role of British sea captain and naval officer Captain Edward J Smith in James Cameron's Titanic. The romantic disaster film featured Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Jonathan Hyde, Victor Garber, David Warner, Suzy Amis and Bill Paxton in pivotal characters.

Bernard was the only actor who featured in more than one film which won 11 Academy Awards - Titanic and The Lord of The Rings.

Bernard Hill / Titanic / Actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

2h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

57m | Videos
After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

After 2/3 weeks of electric vehicle catching fire there is risk of catching fire again

2h | Videos
Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

3h | Videos
About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

4h | Videos