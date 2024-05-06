Bernard Hill, veteran actor best known for Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, dies at 79

Bernard Hill, known for his iconic role as Captain Edward J Smith in Titanic passed died at the age of 79. The late Vetran actor had an illustrious career in films, television and theatre. Scottish folk musician Barbara Dickson shared the news about Bernard's demise on Twitter.

Barabara took to her handle and tweeted, "It's with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x #bernardhill."

Fans expressed remorse after knowing about the veteran actor's death. Cinephiles poured in tribute praising his performances in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings. Many users lauded his depiction of a complex character like Yosser Hughes in the British miniseries Boys from the Blackstuff. The late actor's acting prowess as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings was also revered by fans.

A fan tweeted, "RIP #BernardHill everybody is referring to his brilliant role in boys from the black stuff but I thought he was sublime in Wolf Hall as the Duke of Norfolk. Such a great actor." Another fan wrote, "Rest in peace Bernard Hill. Many were your wonderful performances, and the inspiration you brought to the world cannot be understated. Rest in the halls of your fathers, in whose mighty company you shall not know shame."

Bernard played the role of British sea captain and naval officer Captain Edward J Smith in James Cameron's Titanic. The romantic disaster film featured Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Jonathan Hyde, Victor Garber, David Warner, Suzy Amis and Bill Paxton in pivotal characters.

Bernard was the only actor who featured in more than one film which won 11 Academy Awards - Titanic and The Lord of The Rings.