Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh for Don 3

Kiara Advani will be a part of Don 3, the actor confirmed on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kiara shared a brief clip and penned a note. Kiara will star alongside actor Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's franchise.

On X, Kiara wrote, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together (clapper board emoji)." Posting the clip on X, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Welcome to the Don universe @advani_kiara #Don3."

In August 2023, Farhan revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise with a special announcement video. In the teaser, Ranveer sat in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the previous versions.

An official announcement for the remaining cast of Don 3 is still awaited. The Don series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a cameo in Don 2. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Apart from Don 3, Kiara will be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages--Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr-starrer War 2. However, an official confirmation is awaited.