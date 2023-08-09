Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don

Ranveer Singh will indeed be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Hindustan Times
09 August, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 03:03 pm
Ranveer Singh. Photo: Collected
Ranveer Singh. Photo: Collected

Actor-filmmaker-producer Farhan Akhtar has finally revealed the new Don. Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don, who is once again the target of '11 mulkon ki police'. A new teaser introduces Ranveer to the franchise and it's loyal fans.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote, "A New Era Begins #Don3." He also tagged Pushkar Gayatri in his tweet but the film will be directed by Farhan himself.

The teaser begins with Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera in a high-rise building. He's wearing a leather jacket, leather boots and smokes a cigarette before facing the camera and introducing himself as Don.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Farhan shared a note hinting at a new era of Don. The note read, "It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3."

He added, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space."

Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in Don 2.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Top News

Ranveer Singh / Don 3 / Farhan Akhter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil