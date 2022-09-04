Kiara Advani, Karthik Aryan teamed up again for 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 September, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 02:56 pm

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are working on their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actors were last seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in May and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. Photo: Collected
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. Photo: Collected

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Karan Johar-backed JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The actor was also a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that released in May.

The horror-comedy featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead, and was a box office hit. Now, Kiara and Kartik are working on their second film together, Satyaprem Ki Katha. In a recent interview, Kiara said she was excited to work with Kartik once again. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. On Saturday, Kartik shared pictures from the mahurat shot of the film. Kiara Advani has now spoken about the film being a love story, her 'favourite genre'. The actor said her last romantic film was Kabir Singh, 'which everyone loved'. Kiara was seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the hit 2019 film.

"Fortunately, our pairing (Kartik and herself) really worked well in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2… We started off on such a great note. We've begun to prep for the film and will be shooting later this month together. I'm excited to be working with him once again! It's a love story, my favourite genre, where I play Katha, and he plays Satya. My last was Kabir Singh, which everyone loved," Kiara told Hello! India in the latest cover interview for the magazine.

Kiara also shared how the team worked on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for three years, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also featured Tabu, had released on May 20 and collected over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide. Kiara said in the same interview, "It was just so overwhelming for the entire team. We worked on it for three years, even during the pandemic. Everyone was happy with the result. It was incredible to be a part of a family comedy that also has an element of horror and was part of a well-known franchise…This year's highest-grossing film has given the industry hope!"

Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik, Kiara also has Govinda Naam Mera in pipeline. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and will see Kiara reunite with Vicky Kaushal. The two worked together in Lust Stories, a 2018 Netflix anthology film, consisting of four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.

