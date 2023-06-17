Kiara Advani to star with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in ‘War 2’

Splash

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 12:43 pm

Kiara Advani is reportedly set to join Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the upcoming spy thriller War 2. An official confirmation regarding Kiara's role is awaited. The film will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

A source told Hindustan Times, "Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War" and "Pathaan" and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe."

The source added, "War 2 right now has the hottest cast. You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and now Kiara Advani. Then you have the brightest young director in the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2."

Hrithik recently, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about working with Jr NTR. "I am very excited," he replied, as quoted by news agency ANI, when asked about featuring in the film with the RRR actor.

On May 20, Hrithik even penned an interesting birthday wish for Jr NTR. He not only wished Jr NTR in Telugu but also told him about meeting him on the "battlefield". Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace...until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend)."

Directed by Siddarth Anand, "War" featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.

 

