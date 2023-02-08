Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani tie the knot

Photos: Facebook

Bollywood heart throbs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have officially tied the knot on Tuesday (7 February).

The wedding festivities began on 4 February as the couple went to their wedding destination in Jaisalmer, reports Times of India.

Sidharth, on his official Facebook page, released snippets from the wedding ceremony with the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We have now been permanently booked). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Fans had been speculating for months about the couple getting married. Though, the couple remained very secretive about their relationship.

The newlyweds had a traditional wedding at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer in presence of their close friends and family.

Industry celebrities like Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla with Jai Mehta and Isha Ambani are among the celebrities who attended their glamorous wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara first met at the wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories' after which they began shooting for 'Shershah'. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for them.