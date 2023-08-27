Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite onscreen after 17 years

Splash

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 01:03 pm

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite onscreen after 17 years

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 01:03 pm
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Collected

Bollywood's biggest actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are ready to come together on-screen once again after a gap of 17 years.

The last time the two were on screen together was in "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna". 

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together, reports Times Of India. 

Needless to say, this news marks a monumental moment for the entertainment sector. The duo has formerly showcased their chemistry in legendary films such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

With the revelation of Big B and Shah Rukh's reunion, enthusiasts have started speculating about the possibility of their cameo appearances in Don 3. The movie was recently announced, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It's worth noting that the Don franchise was previously steered by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

 

Amitabh Bacchan / Shah Rukh Khan / SRK and Amitabh / Don 3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh