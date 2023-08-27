Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite onscreen after 17 years

Bollywood's biggest actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are ready to come together on-screen once again after a gap of 17 years.

The last time the two were on screen together was in "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna".

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together, reports Times Of India.

Needless to say, this news marks a monumental moment for the entertainment sector. The duo has formerly showcased their chemistry in legendary films such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

With the revelation of Big B and Shah Rukh's reunion, enthusiasts have started speculating about the possibility of their cameo appearances in Don 3. The movie was recently announced, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It's worth noting that the Don franchise was previously steered by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.