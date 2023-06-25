Keep an eye out for the best dramas this Eid

Eid is almost here. And with it, numerous brand-new dramas will be broadcast on TV and YouTube channels during the festivities for your entertainment. Many of these dramas have already piqued the audience's interest. Below rests a summary of some of the notable dramas that you can watch during your Eid holidays.

Bhul Bojha ar Bhul er Bojha

The drama 'Bhul Bojha ar Bhul er Bojha' will air on Eid day (29 June) at 8:50 PM on ATN Bangla. The drama, written and directed by Hanif Sanket, features Shatabdi Wadud, Sarika Sabreen and Abdun Noor Sajal in a variety of roles.

Bhul Bojha ar Bhul er Bojha is centred around the arguments between a young man and a young woman who are both fearful of the aftermath of getting married in the current complex social realities.

Jonmo

On the fourth day of Eid at 8 PM, Deepto TV will play the special drama 'Jonmo.' Niloy Alamgir and Tania Brishti portray the drama's two main characters, which were written and directed by Mehedi Hasan Tingku. The drama's central characters are a truck driver and an expectant mother.

Maqbool is the name of the truck driver. He has been operating trucks for nearly 12 years. Jafor serves as Maqbool's 'helper' and assistant. They ran into an odd and unusual situation one day while travelling. They saw a helpless, pregnant woman throwing her arms in the air and groaning in anguish as she begged for assistance. So they stopped the truck.

The mother, however, was in labour and had to give birth inside the truck. Unfortunately, the mother passes away by the time they reach the nearest hospital, but the child survived.

Afterwards, the police hand the baby over to Maqbool.

Noyeem Shaheb er Kando

Noyeem Shaheb er Kando will be telecast on Bangladesh Television after the 8 PM Bangla news on Eid day. Mamunur Rashid wrote the script while Monirul Hasan directed it.

Actors in the drama include Mamunur Rashid, Dolly Zahoor, Shams Suman, Sushma Sarkar, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Sujat Shimul, Shubashish Bhowmik, Tama, Bindu, Ruhul Amin and Syed Musharraf.

Noyeem Uddin Ahmed is a retired employee. However, he still engages in his previous line of work in some capacity. Every time he notices a small inconsistency, he becomes irate. He engages in debates and arguments. Even his close family members are not exempt from this. His only child, Nehal, is the only one who doesn't get treated this way.

One day, being bored at home, Nehal steps outside to visit a store. However, Nehal, being a patient of amnesia, could not find his way back home.

Dhakaiya Kurbani

On the day of Eid, the special drama 'Dhakaiya Kurbani' will be aired on the CMV YouTube channel. Tousif Mahbub, Tasnia Farin, Abdullah Rana, Sheli Ahsan, Julfikar Chanchal and M M Morshed Promukh acted in the drama directed by Mohammad Miftah Anan.

In Dhaka, there is always a little exaggeration in everything, even during the Eid-ul-Adha festival. Competitions on who will buy the biggest cow for sacrifice at a higher price, and such matters become the subject of the drama. It depicts the start of a typical neighbourhood rivalry. The story of the drama revolves around these themes.

Wada

On Eid day, another drama called Wada will be aired on Cmv's YouTube channel. The drama is directed by M Taufiqul Islam and stars Dayal Sahar. The lead characters in the drama are portrayed by Niloy Alamgir, Saffa Kabir and Raonak Hasan Promukh.

The story of the drama revolves around two characters named Rashid and Juthi, who fight to save their love until their last breath. Love doesn't work the way it used to these days.

These two characters, Niloy Alamgir and Safa Kabir, will be seen in this year's Eid in 'Wada.' Rownak Hasan portrays the character of Sultan, a villainous role between Niloy and Safa in Wada.

Hothat Biye

Another Eid special, 'Hothat Biye' will be on S TV at 7:55 PM. The drama is written by Faria Hossain and directed by Sohel Hasan. The two central characters in the drama are portrayed by Mosharraf Karim and Hemi.

A girl from a prosperous family, played by Hemi, encounters the character played by Mosharraf Karim out of the blue, and they start talking. Mosharraf asks Hemi to get married right away because of a sudden desire for fortune. They get married, but Hemi's family eventually shows their displeasure with the union. Mosharraf Karim married Hemi because he wanted to be wealthy.

This is the start of a challenging life. The drama's story is thus developed through a variety of incidents.