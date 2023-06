Sudanese men attend Eid al-Adha prayer following the crisis in Sudan's capital Khartoum, in the Sudanese state of al-Qadarif, Sudan, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ibrahim Mohammed Ishak NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Iraqi residents take a ride at an amusement park as they celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Taken during the Eid jamaat at the National Eidgah in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Foisal Ahmed

People take a picture as Muslim faithfuls celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival, in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Members of a Filipino muslim family have their photo taken before going to a mosque for Eid al-Adha prayers in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Muslims attend prayers marking the holiday of Kurban Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, near the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Alemam Omer, 30 year old Sudanese who lives in Israel takes a selfie following morning prayers marking the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 28, 2023 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad. REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT