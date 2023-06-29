Country’s largest Eid congregation held at Sholakia

The largest Eid congregation in the country was held on Thursday (29 June) morning at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj amidst monsoon rain.

The Chairman of Bangladesh Islahul Muslim Parishad, Maulana Farid Uddin Masood led the Eid prayers at 9am.

Photo: TBS

Senior officials of the district administration, leaders of political and social organisations, and people of various classes and professions offered prayers in the Jamaat.

However, due to the rain, the number of attendees in Shokakia this time was relatively less.

Photo: TBS

At the end of the congregation, a prayer was offered for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

Top-tier security measures were taken by the law and order forces in the Sholakia Eidgah grounds and the surrounding areas around the Eid congregation.

Superintendent of Police of Kishoreganj Mohammad Russell Sheikh said, "To avoid any kind of unpleasant incident around the Eid congregation, police, RAB, BGB, and other law enforcement officers in plain clothes were deployed."

"Besides, an archway, watch tower, drone cameras, video cameras, monoculars, and CC TV cameras were kept in the field for safety," he added.