Remittance hits 3-month high ahead of Eid

The country's remittance inflows witnessed a rapid growth ahead of Eid festival to stand at $1.79 billion within 23 days in June.

Remitters transferred $1.69 billion in May and $1.68 billion in April, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

From 1 June to 23 June, the highest $291 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.

State-owned Agrani Bank came second as it channelled $115 million, while private commercial lender Premier Bank brought home the third-highest amount of $114 million.