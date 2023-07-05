Were the Eid matinees successful?

For the past few years, no other time of the year except Eid has seen the success of movies. This Eid-ul-Adha as many as five movies came out (eight came out last Eid-Ul-Fitr) to be blockbusters but only two saw commercial success.

The rest plunged into failure.

This Eid 'Priyotoma'(starring Shakib Khan), 'Surongo' (starring Afran Nisho), Chayanika Chowdhury's 'Prohelika' (which saw Mahfuz Ahmed on the big screen next to Shabmon Bubly after an eight-year hiatus), Saikat Nasir's 'Casino' and 'Laal Shari,' (the first film produced by actress Apu Biswas) hit theatres.

Raihan Rafi's 'Surongo' and Ashraf Himel's 'Priyotoma' topped 'the most successful' chart.

'Priyotoma' was screened in well over 100 theatres across the country. Starting tomorrow (7 July), the movie will be released in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Sweden, Malaysia and England, confirmed director Ashraf.

"My movie is supposed to be shown in domestic theatres for at least a month. I think the investment will be earned back in the first two weeks only! Moreover, because of international release, there will be further income," said Ashraf.

Meanwhile, 'Surongo' is running in 28 theatres.

And also will be released in theatres in the United States, Canada, Australia, UAE and Saudi Arabia shortly. Director Rafi told TBS that nearly 3,000 tickets were sold before it was screened in Australia. Additionally, it will also grace Kolkata theatres starting from 22 July.

"Even though there are only a few theatres in the country, there is a lot of pressure from the audience. Tickets are selling out five days before the show – which is definitely a positive thing.

Not only does this earn back the cost of production, but the producer also makes a good profit. The movie will also be out on the OTT channel after its theatrical release. [Additionally], good income is expected from shows abroad.

All in all, we think Surongo is a commercially successful movie," confidently said director Rafi.

Saikat Nasir's 'Casino' is in third position in terms of theatre screenings. It was released in 17 theatres. Although not a commercial success, as per reports, there is still interest among the audience for it.

"Movies easily get caught up in politics in the cinema arena, so it gets difficult for many producers to earn back the investment. I'm facing the same problem too. Theatres where the movie is showing have seen huge audiences but it's not possible to raise the production cost through scant audiences and theatres.

I am having to earn back the investment through alternative means. If this [state of affairs] continues, many new producers will lose interest in investing in films," said 'Casino' producer Rajib Sarwa.

Bandhan Biswas's 'Laal Shari' secured the fourth position in terms of theatrical releases – it got 12 theatres only during Eid. However, this too did not see commercial success, even though it was funded by the government.

"It is very difficult to collect money showing the movie in so few theatres. However, I plan to earn back the investment by showing it on the OTT platform or any other medium that works after its theatrical run," said actor and producer of the movie Apu Vishwa.

Chayanika Chowdhury's 'Prohelika' was released in only eight theatres during Eid. But the audience seemed to have shown interest in the movie's plot and the actors' brilliant performances.

"The audience is enjoying the movie and that is exactly what we wanted. I will calculate income and expenses later. Even if the investment cannot be earned back now, there are various means of raising it still. I will think of those later. For the time being, I am trying to make sure that the audience can watch the movie with pleasure," said 'Prohelika' producer Jamal Hossain.

Nonetheless, the ongoing discussion about the success of Eid movies sounds more like a debate than an actual discussion. On the flip side, fans are busy with how many shows went housefull, who got more theatres and which artists are good and who are bad.

However, Shakib Khan in 'Priyotoma,' Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza in 'Surongo' have excelled in their roles, especially Nisho – 'Surongo' is his debut film.

Irrespective of the success or failure of the movies released on Eid, a large number of viewers have flocked to theatres for them in the last few years – a positive telling sign for the Bangladeshi film industry.