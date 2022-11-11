Tasnia Farin set to make big screen debut

Tasnia Farin is starring in her first feature film, a trailer released on Wednesday revealed.

The 'Ladies & Gentlemen' famed television actress plays a central role in Atanu Ghosh's 'Aaro Ek Prithibi', which is scheduled to release soon.

The story revolves around four expat Bangalis who find themselves converging in their search of finding a place they can call home.

The trailer reveals Protikkha (Farin) being on the run since an early age of 11 and her journey of finding herself a home brings her to London.

The four Bangali expats will be played by Indian actors Kaushik Ganguly, Saheb Bhattacharya, Anindita Basu, with Farin being the only Bangladeshi actor. The film was shot in the UK.