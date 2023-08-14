Tasnia Farin ties the knot after 8-year relationship

Popular actress Tasnia Farin has married her boyfriend, Shaikh Rezwan, marking the culmination of their eight and a half years of relationship.

The wedding ceremony took place on 11 August, said Tasnia Farin sharing the heartwarming news through her Facebook account with a picture of the couple together.

Expressing her sentiments, she conveyed, "Our love story began during my college days, even before my debut in front of the camera. You've been a constant presence, a guiding light, and a pillar of support throughout my journey, despite our differing fields of work."

"The wedding was a modest affair, attended by close family members because currently he's working overseas," said Tasnia revealing that the ceremony was arranged in haste.

She hinted at another celebration with their near and dear ones once he returns.