Jungkook's remix enters iTunes top 10 in record time

02 December, 2023, 11:25 am
BTS's Jungkook's 'Standing Next To You' remix in collaboration with Usher has started dominating the global music scene within hours of its release. 

The track is the lead single from the K-pop idol's debut album GOLDEN. The recently released remix is currently trending number one in several countries and has hit the US iTunes list in record time. 

Usher and BIGHIT MUSIC announced on 29 November that they would be working together on the Standing Next to You remix. 

Jungkook's Standing Next To You Usher remix currently ranks seventh on US iTunes giving tough competition to Taylor Swift's You Are Losing Me, Jack Harlow's Lovin on Me, and more. Jungkook and Usher accomplished this feat in just two hours.

