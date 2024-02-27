BTS Jungkook's Seven named 10th biggest song of the year

27 February, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 12:57 pm

BTS Jungkook's Seven named 10th biggest song of the year

Jungkook's global influence recognized as Seven feat Latto secures 10th spot in IFPI's annual report, the only Asian artist in top rankings.

Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

BTS' Jungkook continues to showcase his global influence, even amid his mandatory military service. Jungkook, the youngest member of the 7-member South Korean boy band BTS, is no stranger to achieving remarkable milestones.

His latest accomplishment stands out, as it's recognized by the global organization representing the recording industry in their annual report.

In its 2023 annual report, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) revealed the global rankings for the year's top singles. Among a star-studded lineup predominantly comprising Western artists, Jungkook emerged as the sole Asian artist to claim a top position. Jungkook's Seven Feat Latto secured the 10th spot, cementing its status as one of the most impactful songs of the year.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taking to its official X handle, IFPI announced Jungkook's Seven as an 'instant global hit'. It said, "Released in summer, the debut solo single from @BTS_twt's Jung Kook featuring rapper @Latto was an instant global hit, debuting at #1 across the globe from US to S. Korea, breaking multiple charts and streaming records."

Miley Cyrus, fresh off her Grammy win for the viral sensation Flowers, leads the list, dominating musical platforms and sparking trends on TikTok and Reels. Following closely is the collaborative hit Calm Down, making Rema a global icon with his song featuring renowned pop star Selena Gomez. In third place is SZA's Kill Bill. Taylor Swift, now a 14-time Grammy winner, takes the ninth spot, just ahead of Jungkook.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Rema x Selena Gomez - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

The Weeknd x Ariana Grande - Die For You

Harry Styles - As It Was

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma - La Bebe

Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Jungkook ft. Latto - Seven

For those unaware, last year saw all seven members of BTS embarking on solo ventures ahead of their mandatory military services. Jungkook kicked off with his debut digital single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, followed by 3D with Jack Harlow. He then made his album debut with Golden.

