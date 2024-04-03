BTS' Jungkook makes history at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards opened the room to even more diverse musical acts from across the world to enjoy their moment in the spotlight.

With an intensifying focus on K-pop artists growing by the minute, BTS members particularly led the way with significant honours. Snagging major newly introduced novel categories at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on April 1, BTS' bag was indeed "filled with trophies."

As one of the prime torchbearers of the Hallyu Wave, the septet has set an unbeatable precedent, which has widely spread the word from beyond its roots in Seoul, South Korea. The group has been securing the Best Fan Army award since 2018 without a miss. On top of that, the group members swooped in to conquer fresh titles, such as Favorite On Screen and Favorite Debut Album.

Jungkook wins Best Music Video, K-pop Artist of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Only a BTS member, now also a soloist - Jungkook, could punctuate this victorious stretch in 2024.

He secured the Best Music Video title for Seven, one of the leading singles from his official solo debut album, Golden. Becoming the first Asian musician to bag this prize, he's also the first-ever artist to open the winning run for the newly recognised category, K-Pop Artist of the Year. He took the lead against fellow industry colleagues - (G)I-DLE, NCT Dream, Seventeen and Stray Kids.

J-Hope wins Favourite on Screen

In yet another brand-new award category, BTS member J-Hope became the first artist to land the Favourite on Screen trophy.

He did so for his 2023 documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, featuring production activities of his solo debut album, Jack in the Box. The '94 Liner was up against Donna Summer, Louis Tomlinson, Prince, Beyonce, Jelly Roll, Taylor Swift and TLC's musical visual productions.

V aka Kim Taehyung clinches Favourite Debut Album

Last but not least, BTS V's official solo music offering, Layover – which switched directions from the well-established BTS sound to a more jazz-leaning temper, won the socially voted inaugural Favorite Debut Album award.

As the first music act in history to land this prize, he overcame vigorous competition from his bandmate Jungkook. He was also up against other Western artists - Chloe Bailey, Megan Moroney, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Raye, Bailey Zimmerman, Renee Rapp and Tyler Hubbard's debut studio album releases.