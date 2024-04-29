BTS agency to take legal actions against those who 'ridicule artists, spread rumours'

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 April, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 04:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS agency BigHit Music has issued a statement updating fans on legal proceedings against violation of the group's rights.

Taking to Weverse, the agency said, "organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks". 

It also added, "malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive".

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We wish to update you on the legal proceedings being taken to protect BTS members' rights. It has come to our attention that organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks. Furthermore, malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive."

It also read, "The company views these actions as a severe violation of the artists' rights and will respond decisively, engaging with another law firm to reinforce our existing legal measures. We are collecting evidence of malicious postings through real-time monitoring as we speak. We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy and pursue this matter rigorously, without leniency or settlements. Thank you."

BTS comprises RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). They debuted as a group in 2013. All the members are currently serving in the South Korean military. Jin, who enlisted first, is likely to get discharged in June this year.

BigHit Music's statement comes at a time when HYBE and ADOR are engulfed in a conflict. It all started when HYBE initiated an audit of the ADOR management after reportedly detecting attempts by ADOR to become independent. After this ADOR issued a statement which had accusations of NewJeans' concept being copied.

