Joy Bangla Concert: Well worth the wait 

Splash

Aziz Hakim
09 March, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 07:48 pm

Related News

Joy Bangla Concert: Well worth the wait 

Joy Bangla Concert was held at Bangladesh Army Stadium on Wednesday, 8 March

Aziz Hakim
09 March, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 07:48 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Popular band 'Lalon' did exactly what they are known for – make the crowd go wild with their songs. 

The band's frontman, Nigar Sultana Sumi, interacted extensively with the crowd, both during and between songs. "To all the women out there," Sumi asked, "Do we have to do the right thing at the right time?" The stadium went wild. She craftily used this as a segue to their first track 'Somoy Gele Sadhon Hobe Na'. The band performed 'Pagol' at last, driving the whole crowd to a literal and hysterical frenzy.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The Joy Bangla Concert has been an emerging platform for rock bands since 2015. It was held on 7 March, every year, commemorating Sheikh Mujib's historic speech. However, in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Joy Bangla concert was put on hold for two years. But the show was brought back to life this year, and it was one to behold. 

The seventh iteration of the show was held on Wednesday, 8 March, on the International Women's Day, at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Rising stars Arekta Rock Band (ARB) performed alongside established acts such as Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis,Karnival, Meghdol, and Avoidrafa. The concert went on between 1 PM all the way past 11 PM, kicking off with ARB and ending with a newly invigorated Artcell. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

This concert, every year, reinvigorates the slogan 'Joy Bangla' amongst the youth. This year, the show also celebrated womanhood. Every band dedicated a song or two to all the women of the world.

When ARB officially kicked off the show, the crowd was thin in numbers. However, it did not take long for the stadium to start filling up. Fortunately, Dhaka's stalemate traffic was not an issue that day, as most organisations were observing the holiday of Shab-e-Barat. Even before ARB could get to their last song, the crowd thickened.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Karnival took the stage next, and Tinu Rashid's melodic vocals resonated throughout the stadium. By sundown, the whole venue was packed with people. 

Almost all the bands began with a patriotic song. Rafa performed 'Ek Sagor Rokter Binimoye'. Lalon began with 'Purbo Digonte'. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Stalwart heavy metal band 'Cryptic Fate' came on next and they too began with the patriotic song 'Teer Hara Ei Dheuer Sagor'. The band's vocalist Shakib Chowdhury's powerful voice gave the song a grave timbre, doing it justice. Cryptic Fate's 'heavy' style of music was brilliantly highlighted in their performance of 'Akromon'. Shakib, being the star performer he is, growled "Akromon", and the entire stadium lost their collective minds. They also performed 'Rong' by The Watson Brothers, which was a clear crowd favourite. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Nemesis was urged to perform 'Kobe', arguably their most popular track, as soon as they got up on stage. They, however, kept it for last; understandably. They also covered the patriotic song 'Maa Go, Bhabna Keno', and they gave it a Rock 'n' Roll treatment. 

Chirkutt took to the stage at a quarter past 9 PM. A full moon lit up the night sky. Their frontman Sharmin Sultana Sumi looked at the moon and said, "Such a lovely moon demands a love song," and began performing 'Prothom Preme Morey Jawar Gaan'. The song was really to die for. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

At around 9:45 PM, Chirkutt left the stage for Artcell. Why Artcell stopped making new music after just two albums was one of the longest running mysteries in the band scene, until the release of their third studio album 'Otritiyo', released earlier this year, breaking a 17 year silence. 

They began the show with 'Birprotip', a song from the latest album. They also performed 'Otritiyo' along with their older popular tracks. Whether this Artcell is the same as we remember from their glory days is a subjective question. Some love to hold on to their glorious past and look at them through that lens. Some see them under a new light. But at the end of the day, Artcell knows how to rock a concert, and they did, as expected. They closed the event late into the night – past 11 PM – with 'Dukkho Bilash'.

Top News

Joy Bangla Concert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

9h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

8h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

2h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

1h | TBS World
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

2h | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters